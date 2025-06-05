National Art Museum holds educational-entertainment programs for children [PHOTOS]

5 June 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a series of captivating events and educational-entertainment programs in celebration of International Children's Day, Azernews reports.

Young visitors to the museum were treated to enlightening and creative activities, including lectures, thematic tours, and hands-on workshops.

As part of the enchanting musical program "Children's Fairy Tale World," organized with the support of the Arts Gymnasium of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, interactive skits, exciting games, and stage performances featuring beloved fairy-tale characters took center stage.

The classical music program "Colors of Tomorrow" within the *"Music in the Museum"* project showcased the remarkable talents of young performers, who delighted audiences with renowned pieces by Azerbaijani and world composers.

Under the "Cinema in the Museum" initiative, a screening of the film "Her Heart" was held. This film, a whimsical fairy-tale musical, is a thought-provoking masterpiece that resonates with both children and adults alike.

The museum's garden became a vibrant space for a plein air event, organized in collaboration with the Art College of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, specifically for children with special needs.

The event aimed to nurture aesthetic taste, spark interest in the arts, and promote social inclusion. Under the guidance of college instructors, the children engaged in artistic creation, participating in art competitions and expressing their creativity on canvas.

International Children's Day, celebrated on June 1, is a global observance dedicated to honouring the rights and well-being of children. This day serves to raise awareness about the issues affecting children worldwide and to celebrate the joys of childhood.

The holiday was proclaimed by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

Azerbaijan celebrates International Day for Protection of Children on June 1.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children's rights embrace legal, social and other issues concerning children.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children is responsible for protecting children, developing their welfare, providing their rights and freedoms, as well as coordinating state policy in this sphere.

The Committee conducts regular monitoring in state-controlled institutions, investigates applications made by citizens and holds acknowledging campaigns.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events is organised in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.