Xi signs order to promulgate rules on developing military facilities
Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate regulations on developing military facilities, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The regulations, which will take effect on Aug. 1, focus on enhancing combat readiness and aim to adapt to the new command system and support mechanisms.
The regulations also standardize the fundamental principles, management frameworks, operational procedures, and institutional requirements for military facility development.
The regulations comprise 11 chapters and 63 articles.
