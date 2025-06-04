TotalEnergies Increases its Interest in Braizl's Lapa
TotalEnergies announces the signature of an agreement with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda to exchange its non-operated interest in the Gato do Mato project for an additional interest in Lapa. Upon closing, TotalEnergies will increase its stake in Lapa to 48% (Operator), alongside Shell (27%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%), Azernews reports. Located in the Santos Basin, 270 kilometers off the coast of Brazil, Lapa is a deep-offshore field operated by TotalEnergies. The Lapa South-West tie-back development, approved in 2023, will increase production by...
