Azerbaijan, Japan discuss expanded cooperation ahead of Expo 2025 [PHOTOS]

4 June 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the country’s Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025, held a meeting in Japan with Akihisa Nagashima, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on advancing joint projects between Azerbaijan and Japan across various sectors. Advisor Nagashima highlighted the strong momentum in energy, oil, and gas cooperation and noted the promising potential in the renewable energy sector. He also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s active role in Expo 2025, commending the country’s national pavilion for showcasing its rich cultural heritage and ranking among the top 10 most beautiful pavilions.

Alakbarov underlined that President Ilham Aliyev places high importance on deepening relations with Japan, emphasizing the wide potential for cooperation in economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields. He also invited Japanese companies to take part in reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of cultural initiatives to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, noting that Azerbaijan’s National Day will be celebrated in Tokyo and Osaka as part of the ongoing collaboration.