Baku greenlights twin energy projects in strategic shift toward low-carbon future

4 June 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The shareholders of Shafag (Jabrayil) Solar Limited (SJSL) – a joint venture between bp, SOCAR Green and Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) – today announced the final investment decision for the Shafag solar project. This decision will enable commencement of construction of a 240MW AC solar plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

