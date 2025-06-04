Baku greenlights twin energy projects in strategic shift toward low-carbon future
The shareholders of Shafag (Jabrayil) Solar Limited (SJSL) – a joint venture between bp, SOCAR Green and Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) – today announced the final investment decision for the Shafag solar project. This decision will enable commencement of construction of a 240MW AC solar plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!