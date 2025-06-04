Azerbaijan, NATO hold training on operational planning [PHOTOS]
In accordance with the “Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme” between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2025, a training session on “Operational Planning Process” is being held in cooperation with the Mobile Training Team from the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, located in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.
The training, conducted at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, includes both theoretical and practical sessions on operational planning, command and control within NATO, and other related topics.
