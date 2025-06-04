New tugboat “Sarsang” commissioned by ASCO at Zigh Shipyard

4 June 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has officially commissioned its newest tugboat, “Sarsang,” constructed at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard (ZGTTZ), Azernews reports, citing the ASCO.

According to the information, the vessel has been added to the fleet of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet.

The “Sarsang” tugboat measures 24.72 meters in length, 6.60 meters in width, with a hull height of 3 meters and a draft of 1.6 meters. It can reach a maximum speed of 9 knots and is capable of carrying up to 3 tons of cargo on deck.

This marks the sixth vessel of its kind built at the ZGTTZ. Previous vessels delivered under the same series include “ASCO 1,” “Tərtərçay,” “Həkəriçay,” “Bərgüşadçay,” and “Azıx.”

Designed to meet international maritime standards, the vessel was engineered by experts from ASCO Engineering LLC. The tugboats are intended for towing and maneuvering operations within port waters, anchorage zones, and areas up to 20 nautical miles from the shore. They are also equipped to transport crew members, other personnel, and various deck cargo.

ZGTTZ has been involved in shipbuilding since 2017, alongside its core services in professional ship repair and marine engineering, all conducted under certified standards.