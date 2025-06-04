Azerbaijani Grandmaster stages impressive comeback at Dubai Open Chess Tournament

4 June 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani chess Grandmaster Mahammad Muradli has advanced in the standings at the ongoing Dubai Open in the UAE, Azernews reports.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Muradli made a strong comeback by defeating Indian competitor Akshay Borgaonkar in the eighth round.

Currently, he has accumulated 5.5 points, elevating him to 15th place overall.

Importantly, he is only half a point behind the leading four players, maintaining a promising chance of finishing among the top 10 if he performs well in the final round.

The tournament leader is Alexey Grebnev (FIDE) with 6.5 points.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.

With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and strategic prowess of top chess players.

The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.