Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate in European Championship

4 June 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 4, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships begin in Tallinn, Estonia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team will participate fully in this esteemed competition.

During the initial day, the junior team will compete in group routines, taking part in both individual and all-around events.

The Azerbaijani group, consisting of Nazrin Abdullayeva, Roya Alikishiyeva, Ayan Nasirova, Shams Muvaffaggi, and Nazrin Salmanli, will perform two routines: one with five hoops and another with five pairs of clubs.

The championship runs through June 8 and features athletes from 39 different countries.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.