Baku, Yerevan continue talks on missing persons in latest humanitarian meeting

4 June 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Representatives from the state commissions on missing persons of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held another meeting to address humanitarian concerns related to individuals who went missing during the conflict between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons, highlighting the need for information exchange and coordination of search operations. Both sides reviewed avenues for cooperation in ongoing investigations and the sharing of relevant data that could help locate or identify missing individuals.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual understanding of the sensitive nature of the issue. Both Azerbaijani and Armenian representatives emphasized the importance of maintaining a humanitarian dialogue and expressed their readiness to continue contacts in the interest of the families awaiting answers.

This latest step contributes to the broader effort to foster trust between the two sides, as both countries continue to address the legacies of the past while pursuing a path toward peace.