Azerbaijan marks Independence Day and Expo 2025 participation in Tokyo [PHOTOS]

4 June 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A formal celebration marking May 28 — Independence Day of Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan’s upcoming participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, was held in Tokyo through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag, that the event was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzada, Japanese government officials, members of the Japanese parliament, diplomats, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Japan, performed live by renowned Japanese singer Kyoko Yamamoto.

In his remarks, Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzada highlighted Azerbaijan’s transformation into a prosperous nation since regaining its independence in 1991, thanks to the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that 2025 has been declared the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the country’s first Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of occupied territories.

Ambassador Ismayilzada underlined Azerbaijan’s role as a bridge between East and West, North and South—geographically, politically, and economically. He noted that large-scale infrastructure and energy projects led by Azerbaijan have reshaped Eurasia’s transport and energy map and opened avenues for multilateral cooperation. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s active participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, noting that the country’s national pavilion has been designated as an “A-category” pavilion, reflecting its high status and visibility.

Japanese Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and the first ethnic Turk to serve in the Japanese parliament, Ms. Eri Arfiya, extended her congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on behalf of the Japanese government. Delivering her speech in Azerbaijani, she emphasized the strong diplomatic relations established since 1992 and the enduring friendship grounded in political trust and close economic ties. She noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation has significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations. Ms. Arfiya also praised Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Expo 2025 for presenting the country’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes.

Japan’s Minister of the Environment, Keiichiro Asao, who visited Azerbaijan during the COP29 conference last year, commended Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the international climate summit. He expressed hope that the outcomes achieved during COP29 would make a valuable contribution to the global fight against climate change.

Japanese parliamentarians Akira Amari, honorary chair of the Japan–Azerbaijan Friendship Group, and Kazunori Tanaka, chair of the group, also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day.

The event concluded with a concert featuring selections from classical music, folk and contemporary Azerbaijani songs, and traditional national dances, providing guests with a glimpse of Azerbaijan’s vibrant cultural spirit.