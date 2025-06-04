Azerbaijan sharply increases petroleum bitumen exports to Georgia

4 June 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan significantly ramped up its petroleum bitumen exports to Georgia in the first quarter of 2025, marking a major year-on-year increase both in volume and value, Azernews reports citing data from the State Statistical Committee. Azerbaijan exported 2,044 thousand tons of petroleum bitumen to Georgia from January through March this year, generating revenue of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!