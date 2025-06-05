Azernews.Az

Thursday June 5 2025

Azerbaijan eyes UN tourism commission seat amid rising European interest in liberated territories

5 June 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
“It is of great importance for Azerbaijan to be elected as a member of the UN Regional Commission for Tourism for Europe for 2025–2029,” said Kenan Guluzade, who is temporarily acting as the Head of the Office of the State Tourism Agency, in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

