Azerbaijan ensures COP29’s success despite global challenges, deputy FM

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan successfully delivered impactful results at the COP29 climate conference, overcoming significant global challenges.

Azernews reports that this was highlighted by Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator at COP29, during his speech at the Baku Energy Forum.

Rafiyev emphasized that COP29 is historically significant not only for its outcomes but also for the complex circumstances under which it was held.

“We must recognize the structural importance of the COP process. The discussions in Baku focused heavily on climate finance, which became a cornerstone of the agreements reached. Without adequate funding, it is impossible to reduce emissions or adapt to climate change,” he said.

Despite global geopolitical tensions and government changes in several countries, Azerbaijan managed to organize COP29 in an inclusive and results-oriented manner, Rafiyev noted.

“We strived to ensure that all stakeholders’ voices were heard—from oil and gas producers to advocates of clean energy. An effective energy transition cannot happen without the participation of all parties,” he added.

The diplomat also highlighted key energy initiatives spotlighted during COP29, underscoring the development of renewable energy sources, energy storage and transmission infrastructure, and the promotion of green hydrogen as critical pillars for a sustainable future.