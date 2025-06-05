Samsung Electronics teases new foldable smartphone ahead of July unpacking event

5 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics released a teaser on Wednesday for its upcoming foldable smartphones, promising larger displays, upgraded camera systems, and smarter AI capabilities, Azernews reports.

In a short video posted on its official Samsung Newsroom, the company showcased a sleek foldable device closing like a book — offering a glimpse into the next evolution of its foldable lineup.

Samsung emphasized the growing consumer appetite for expansive screens, professional-grade cameras, and seamless AI-driven experiences.

“The demand is clear — an Ultra experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a more compact, portable form factor,” the company stated.

With industry-leading hardware, next-gen performance, and advanced AI integration optimized specifically for foldables, Samsung says the new devices will redefine expectations for the Galaxy Ultra series — the premium tier of its flagship lineup.

Tech analysts speculate that the new foldables — expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — will not only deliver sleeker designs and thinner bodies but also introduce AI-powered features such as live translation in real time, AI-assisted photo editing, and contextual smart replies.

Samsung is widely expected to officially unveil the devices during its Galaxy Unpacked summer event in July, to be held in New York City. The event could also include announcements around updated Galaxy Buds, new Galaxy Watch models, and more integrations with Samsung’s ecosystem of AI-powered devices.

With competition from Google, Huawei, and newcomers like OnePlus heating up in the foldable space, all eyes are on how Samsung will maintain its dominance — and whether these new foldables can truly deliver an "Ultra" experience.