Azerbaijani diaspora leaders in Belgium meet to boost unity and outreach

5 June 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Muradov, met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Vagif Sadigov, as well as leaders of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations based in Belgium, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium. Among the participants were Ilaha Taghiyeva, head of the "Fireland" Azerbaijani Union; Anar Malik, Vice President of the BAF – Belgian Azerbaijani Federation; Emin Aliyev, head of "MADANI" – the Platform for Culture, Sports, Thought, Solidarity, and Future Opportunities of Azerbaijanis; Rufat Abbasov, founder of “Radio Octo”; Yasaman Abbasi, co-founder of the "BUTAM" Azerbaijani Cultural Association; and Aysu Ahmad, co-chair of the Irs-Azerbaijan Belgian Student Association. Staff members of both the Embassy and the State Committee also attended the event.

The meeting focused on enhancing unity and solidarity among Azerbaijanis living abroad and underlined the importance of more effectively communicating Azerbaijan’s just position to the international community. Participants exchanged views on upcoming initiatives, future goals, and long-term strategic projects. Questions raised by attendees were also addressed during the session.