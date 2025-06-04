Russian pharma giant Binnopharm group to shut down Azerbaijan representative office
Binnopharm Group LLC has officially announced the closure of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the company’s statement, creditors are invited to submit their claims within two months.
The local representative office of Binnopharm Group was registered in Azerbaijan in 2022. The legal representative of the office is Ms. Təranə Akif qızı Məhərrəmova.
Binnopharm Group is recognised as one of Russia’s largest pharmaceutical companies. The company operates production facilities across various regions of Russia, manufacturing a wide range of medications, including antibiotics, cardiology drugs, and treatments for endocrinology, neurology, and other medical fields.
The company exports its products to 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.
