Azernews.Az

Thursday June 5 2025

Azerbaijan emerges as key climate finance broker after COP29

5 June 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan emerges as key climate finance broker after COP29
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Following the successful hosting of COP29 in Baku in November 2024, Azerbaijan has emerged as a pivotal player in shaping the global climate finance agenda. In collaboration with Brazil and a coalition of like-minded nations, Azerbaijan is helping lead an ambitious initiative to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually to combat climate change—marking a new phase in international climate diplomacy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more