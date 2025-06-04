University of Algiers proposes Azerbaijani language center to deepen cultural ties

4 June 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

"Speaking one language paves the way for building connections with others," this sentiment was expressed by Chakib Benhafri, Director of Scientific Research at University of Algiers 2, during a lecture titled "The Continuation of Colonial Thought in the Modern International Relations System," Azernews reports.

Benhafri proposed the idea of establishing an Azerbaijani Language Center at the University of Algiers, noting the growing interest in Turkic languages:

“Right now, over 2,000 students at our university are studying Turkish. While the distance between Africa and Azerbaijan is great, our hearts are close—because our traditions are nearly identical,” he said.

He emphasized the need to strengthen ties between the societies of Algeria and Azerbaijan:

“We must build relationships and engage in joint initiatives. First and foremost, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a Turkic republic. That is precisely why we are interested in Azerbaijan’s model of a multiethnic, harmonious society,” he concluded.