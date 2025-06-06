Azernews.Az

Friday June 6 2025

Azerbaijan expands trade bridge in S Caucasus amid push for economic diversification

6 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands trade bridge in S Caucasus amid push for economic diversification
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The 32% increase to $105.7 million in exports to Georgia is especially significant given Georgia’s role as Azerbaijan’s third-largest non-oil goods importer. It highlights the deepening commercial ties between these two neighboring countries, rooted in geographical proximity, shared interests, and a vision for mutual growth. Georgia, itself a growing economic hub in the South Caucasus region, benefits from this strengthened partnership, gaining access to a wider range of Azerbaijani products that enrich its markets and consumer choices.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more