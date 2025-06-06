Azerbaijan expands trade bridge in S Caucasus amid push for economic diversification

6 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The 32% increase to $105.7 million in exports to Georgia is especially significant given Georgia’s role as Azerbaijan’s third-largest non-oil goods importer. It highlights the deepening commercial ties between these two neighboring countries, rooted in geographical proximity, shared interests, and a vision for mutual growth. Georgia, itself a growing economic hub in the South Caucasus region, benefits from this strengthened partnership, gaining access to a wider range of Azerbaijani products that enrich its markets and consumer choices.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!