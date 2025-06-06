Azerbaijan expands trade bridge in S Caucasus amid push for economic diversification
The 32% increase to $105.7 million in exports to Georgia is especially significant given Georgia’s role as Azerbaijan’s third-largest non-oil goods importer. It highlights the deepening commercial ties between these two neighboring countries, rooted in geographical proximity, shared interests, and a vision for mutual growth. Georgia, itself a growing economic hub in the South Caucasus region, benefits from this strengthened partnership, gaining access to a wider range of Azerbaijani products that enrich its markets and consumer choices.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!