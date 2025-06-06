Baku hosts conference on advancing climate action in tourism [PHOTOS]

6 June 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

A high-level thematic conference titled "From Momentum to Milestones: Advancing Climate Action in Tourism Beyond COP29" was held in Baku as part of the 71st session of the UN Tourism Commission for Europe, Azernews reports.

The conference focused on aligning the tourism sector with national and global climate policies to accelerate post-COP29 climate action. Discussions also centered on reducing emissions, promoting sustainable tourism practices across the European region, and mobilizing the resources needed for a green transition.

During the conference, speakers highlighted the importance of the Glasgow Declaration and the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, which encourage governments, private enterprises, and stakeholders to adopt carbon reduction targets and implement supporting strategies.

The event featured two panel sessions such as “Mitigation – Practical Steps for a Low-Carbon Tourism Future” and “Adaptation – Preparing Tourism for a Changing Climate.”

Panelists exchanged views on decarbonizing the tourism industry, practical tools for measuring and reducing emissions, and strategies for managing climate risks such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ecosystem degradation - through climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions, and targeted adaptation policies.

The conference also spotlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat climate change in the tourism sector, including the development of a Climate Action Plan for Tourism and the implementation of sustainable infrastructure principles in tourism projects.