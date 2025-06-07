Clean tech overtakes fossil fuels in investment landscape [ANALYSIS]
By most measures, the world is entering a transformative era in energy investment, and doing so with a striking sense of momentum. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest World Energy Investment Report, global energy investment is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion in 2025, marking a 2 percent rise from the previous year. More importantly, two-thirds of this unprecedented sum — $2.2 trillion — is expected to flow into clean energy technologies. That includes renewables, nuclear energy, power grids, storage systems, low-emission fuels, and electrification.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!