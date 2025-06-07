Azernews.Az

Saturday June 7 2025

China's central bank to conduct 1-trillion-yuan outright reverse repo operation

7 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, said Thursday that it will conduct a 1-trillion-yuan (about 139 billion U.S. dollars) outright reverse repo operation on Friday to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system, Azernews ​reports, citing Xinhua.

