International youth boxing tournament concludes in Turkistan, Kazakhstan

6 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The international youth boxing tournament held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, has come to an end, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The Azerbaijani national team wrapped up the competition with one medal.

Representing Azerbaijan, Hikmat Mammadov, competing in the 50 kg weight category, secured a place on the podium by winning the bronze medal.