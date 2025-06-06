Armenian PM sends first-ever Eid al-Adha congratulations to Azerbaijan

6 June 2025 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

“Congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Kurban Bayram. Wishing peace and prosperity to our countries and peoples,” he said.

He shared his message of congratulations on his X page.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Azernews reports.

