Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 3 2025

Azerbaijan’s foreign reserves show modest monthly growth

3 June 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign reserves show modest monthly growth
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of the end of March 2025, the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $11.094 billion, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more