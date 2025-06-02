Egypt plans to build city in desert, supply with water from Nile

2 June 2025 23:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli recently unveiled plans to build a new city in the desert that will receive about 7 percent of the Nile River’s annual water quota, Azernews reports.

Facing increasing water shortages, Egyptian authorities hope the ambitious project will boost the value of state assets and drive up land prices through “unconventional, innovative ideas,” Madbouli said in a statement.

According to Reuters, approximately 10 million cubic meters of Nile water will flow daily to the 6.8 million square meter city of Jirian, located 42 kilometers west of central Cairo. This water supply will also support irrigation for the expansive 2.28 million acre New Delta agricultural project nearby.

Madbouli emphasized that the project aims to address Egypt’s growing challenges with water and electricity shortages, as well as the worsening economic crisis. By developing this city, the government hopes not only to create new economic opportunities but also to increase the value of state-owned land by raising real estate prices.

The city’s design includes residential neighborhoods, commercial districts, a marina, and a free economic zone intended to attract investment and foster trade.

In addition to its economic goals, the project reflects Egypt’s broader vision of sustainable desert urbanization, aiming to transform arid lands into thriving, self-sufficient communities powered by renewable energy and advanced water management technologies.