Somalia prioritizes energy partnership with Azerbaijan

3 June 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Somalia places high importance on strengthening its energy partnership with Azerbaijan, particularly in the field of clean energy, according to Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, Minister Warsame emphasized Somalia’s strong appreciation for its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and expressed a commitment to deepening cooperation in renewable energy, Azernews reports.

“As part of our efforts to transition our energy sector, Somalia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy to expand collaboration in the field of renewable energy,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the significance of the Baku Energy Forum as a global platform for advancing international cooperation.

“This forum plays a crucial role in engaging us in joint initiatives and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable energy transition,” he added.