Iran appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

3 June 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Mojtaba Damirchili has been officially named the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing ISNA.

Damirchili, who currently heads the Eurasian Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, is recognized as a specialist in the region. His appointment comes after weeks of speculation, with Tehran officially announcing on June 2 that a new ambassador had been selected—though the name had not been disclosed at the time.

It is worth noting that in April 2023, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Twitter (now X) warning of a fake account that falsely introduced Damirchili as ambassador to Baku. The recent confirmation now makes the appointment official.