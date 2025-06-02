Honda Prelude’s return at odds with shrinking coupe market

2 June 2025 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In a bold move against current market trends, Honda Motor Co. is set to revive its iconic two-door coupe, the Prelude, this fall—marking its return after a 24-year hiatus, Azernews reports.

Once a symbol of youthful aspiration and sleek design, the Prelude revival aims to recapture the hearts of enthusiasts in an automotive world now dominated by SUVs and compact cars.

First introduced in 1978, the Prelude gained widespread popularity throughout the 1980s thanks to its distinctive retractable headlights, low-slung profile, and sporty styling. It became a quintessential “date car” among Japanese youth, representing freedom, style, and performance.

Production of the Prelude ceased in 2001, but now the sixth-generation model is poised for a comeback as a front-wheel-drive hybrid, with Honda promising a blend of spirited performance and impressive fuel efficiency—signaling a modern reinterpretation of the classic coupe for today’s eco-conscious consumers.

However, the Prelude’s revival comes at a time when coupes have all but disappeared from the new car market. According to a 2024 ranking by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association, coupes are almost completely absent from the list of top-selling models, which is dominated instead by compact cars, minivans, and SUVs.

The only coupe to appear in the top 50 was Toyota’s GR86, ranking 44th with just 8,802 units sold—a number dwarfed by the market-leading Toyota Corolla, which sold approximately 167,000 units during the same period.

This modern landscape stands in stark contrast to the golden era of coupes. At the height of Japan's asset bubble in 1989, Nissan’s Silvia sold 81,000 units, Honda’s Prelude reached 42,000, and Toyota’s Soarer followed with 26,000—numbers that highlight just how popular sporty coupes once were.

Honda’s decision to revive the Prelude may signal a subtle shift in consumer tastes, with manufacturers exploring niche markets to rekindle interest in stylish, driver-focused vehicles amid the SUV surge. The Prelude’s hybrid powertrain and modern tech might appeal not only to nostalgic fans but also to younger buyers seeking a unique alternative to the crowded crossover segment.

The return of the Prelude could inspire a broader revival of performance-oriented hybrids, blending environmental responsibility with driving excitement—a trend already gaining traction among automakers worldwide.