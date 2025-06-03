Azernews.Az

Neftchala Industrial District output soars sixfold

3 June 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Neftchala Industrial District output soars sixfold
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The Neftchala Industrial District produced goods worth ₼17.2 million ($ 10 million) in the first quarter of 2025, Azernews reports, citing Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

