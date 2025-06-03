AZAL launches direct flights to Tabriz, increases flight frequency to Tehran
Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, is expanding its route network and will begin operating direct flights on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route starting from June 15. Tickets will go on sale later today.
Flights to Tabriz will be operated twice a week — on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Tabriz is known for its historical heritage, architectural landmarks, museums, and vibrant culture. The launch of the new Baku–Tabriz–Baku route will create more travel opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran, further strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries.
AZAL is also increasing the number of flights to Iran's capital, Tehran. Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated four times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Tickets for these routes can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at ticket offices and accredited AZAL agencies.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!