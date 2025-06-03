AZAL launches direct flights to Tabriz, increases flight frequency to Tehran

3 June 2025 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national airline, AZAL, is expanding its route network and will begin operating direct flights on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route starting from June 15. Tickets will go on sale later today.

Flights to Tabriz will be operated twice a week — on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tabriz is known for its historical heritage, architectural landmarks, museums, and vibrant culture. The launch of the new Baku–Tabriz–Baku route will create more travel opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran, further strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

AZAL is also increasing the number of flights to Iran's capital, Tehran. Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated four times a week — on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Tickets for these routes can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at ticket offices and accredited AZAL agencies.