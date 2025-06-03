Azerbaijan to launch 10 renewable energy plants within two years

3 June 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan is set to significantly boost its renewable energy capacity, with ten solar and wind power plants slated to become operational over the next two years, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, as he said at the Baku Energy Forum.

Minister Shahbazov announced that the country is entering the first full phase of its green energy transition.

“We are expanding our diversification not only in terms of supply sources and routes, but also across different types of energy. The initial development phase of green energy will be completed in the next two years, with ten solar and wind power plants coming online,” he said.

The minister also revealed that a 240-megawatt wind power plant will be completed by the end of 2025.

“In addition, construction will begin this year on three more solar plants with a total capacity of 200 megawatts. Preparations are also underway for a 100-megawatt floating solar power plant,” Shahbazov noted.

Azerbaijan is poised to invest $2.7 billion in these projects by 2027. As a result, the share of renewables in the country’s installed energy capacity is expected to reach 33.7% by 2027, with targets of 38% by 2030 and 42.5% by 2035, according to the minister.

These efforts reflect Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions, diversify energy sources, and position itself as a regional leader in green energy development.