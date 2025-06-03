Azernews.Az

Türkiye’s TPAO joins Shafag-Asiman project with SOCAR and bp, strengthening regional energy partnership

3 June 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In a major step towards deepening regional energy cooperation, Türkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) has officially joined the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Shafag-Asiman offshore block in Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea sector. The agreement, signed today during Baku Energy Week, brings together bp, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and TPAO in a strategic partnership to accelerate the evaluation and potential development of this promising hydrocarbon asset, Azernews reports.

