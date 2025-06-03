Türkiye’s TPAO joins Shafag-Asiman project with SOCAR and bp, strengthening regional energy partnership
In a major step towards deepening regional energy cooperation, Türkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) has officially joined the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Shafag-Asiman offshore block in Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea sector. The agreement, signed today during Baku Energy Week, brings together bp, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and TPAO in a strategic partnership to accelerate the evaluation and potential development of this promising hydrocarbon asset, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!