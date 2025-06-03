EU names Azerbaijan key partner in energy transition and security

3 June 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Europe considers Azerbaijan a reliable partner in the energy transition.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director for Energy Platform and International Relations at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, in her speech at the Baku Energy Forum.

According to her, the European Union continues to confidently advance the energy transition and, for the first time in its history, has generated more electricity from renewable sources than from traditional ones. “This is an important achievement, and we continue to fulfil our commitments to sustainable development and climate neutrality,” she noted.

Borrero also emphasized that energy security remains a priority for the EU, especially amid geopolitical instability. “We need reliable partners, and Azerbaijan is a clear example of such a partner. We have strong cooperation both in natural gas supplies and renewable energy,” she said.

She added that the European Commission intends to completely stop importing Russian energy resources, aiming to reduce gas purchases from 155 billion cubic meters to 33 billion cubic meters per year. Partnerships with alternative suppliers and the development of green energy are becoming key pillars of EU policy.

The EU representative also stressed the importance of international cooperation, transparency in resource access, and attracting investments in sustainable energy. She specifically highlighted the role of platforms such as COP29 and the Baku Energy Forum in building a global energy dialogue.