Tuesday June 3 2025

Azerbaijan boosts investment, welfare, and infrastructure spending

3 June 2025 18:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts investment, welfare, and infrastructure spending
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the reporting year, 38.9 percent of budget expenditures - equivalent to 14.7 billion manats - were allocated to social spending. This amount is 304 million manats more than in 2023. Overall, from 2020 to 2024, social expenditures increased by 4 billion manats, or 37.7 percent.

