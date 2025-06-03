Lachin hosts opening ceremony of CIS Cultural Capital 2025 [PHOTOS]

3 June 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

On June 3, the official opening ceremony of CIS Cultural Capital 2025 was held in the city of Lachin, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Azernews reports.

The opening was attended by government officials, prominent figures in science and culture, international experts, as well as local and foreign media representatives.

In his speech, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli stated that, according to the decision of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin in the Eastern Zangazur region of Azerbaijan has been declared the CIS Cultural Capital” for the year 2025.

He emphasized that this decision holds significant socio-cultural importance and is a vivid demonstration of the international community`s support and solidarity with the process of cultural and economic revival in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

According to him, declaring the city of Lachin as the CIS Cultural Capital will serve as a strong impetus for the city’s cultural revival and its active integration into the system of international cooperation.

"Following the liberation of our territories in 2020, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are being carried out in these lands. The restoration concept for the liberated territories not only includes the physical reconstruction of infrastructure and monuments, but also the revival of cultural life," Adil Karimli noted.

CIS Deputy Secretary-General Nurlan Seytimov, emphasized the significance of the event held in Lachin today. He stated that the declaration of Lachin as the CIS Cultural Capital is an important event not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. This initiative will contribute to the expansion of cultural cooperation as well as the revival of the liberated territories.

Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Co-Chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund Polad Bulbuloglu, said that today marks a joyful occasion as Lachin receives the prestigious status of “Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States.” According to him, this landmark event holds special importance in terms of promoting Lachin’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, said that many cultural figures are present here today, which is a clear example of Lachin becoming a cultural center of Azerbaijan.

“It is a great joy for us to see this program being implemented. I believe it is being carried out in a very appropriate and well-considered manner. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coordinating bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States for their support of this process,” said Mikhail Shvydkoy.

The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, stated that during the years of occupation, acts of vandalism were committed against historical monuments in Lachin and other territories. He underlined that 217 cultural institutions, 101 educational and 142 medical facilities, 462 commercial establishments, 30 communication facilities, and many industrial sites were destroyed. A total of 54 monuments of global significance and 200 monuments of local importance suffered considerable damage.

Following the speeches, Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, presented the “Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth” certificate to Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the President in Lachin district.

Afterward, a video showcasing the destruction Lachin endured during the occupation and the reconstruction efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan in the region was screened.

The event continued with a cultural program.