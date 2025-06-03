Digital Railways to boost Central Asian trade, says TRACECA Secretary

3 June 2025 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan holds a key position in the TRACECA project, serving as a vital transit hub between Europe and Asia due to its strategic geographical location.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, during his speech at the panel discussion on “Digitalization of Railway Transport,” held as part of the 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit, and Logistics Exhibition.

He emphasized the value of such exhibitions and discussions, calling them highly beneficial.

“This forum will focus on the digitalization of railways. Digitalization has become an integral part of all areas of life, and railway transport is no exception. TRACECA member countries, including Azerbaijan, have made significant progress in this area. Digitalization is not just about transitioning to electronic document circulation; it also enhances and accelerates cooperation,” said Assavbayev.

He added that the digitalization of railway systems in Central Asian countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will enable faster and safer goods transportation. TRACECA, he noted, is currently developing dedicated programs to advance railway digitalization.