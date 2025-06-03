Lachin emerges as gateway of peace and partnership [COMMENTARY]

3 June 2025 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Once scarred by decades of occupation and devastated by landmines, Lachin has now emerged as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s renewal, regional connectivity, and geopolitical unity.

On May 28, 2025, a date carrying immense historical significance, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, together with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, gathered in Lachin to inaugurate the region’s new international airport and hold a landmark trilateral summit. This convergence not only marked Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbir, but also sent a clear message of shared resilience and strategic brotherhood.

Against this powerful backdrop, President, Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA) and Chairman, Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD), Qaiser Nawab, shared the following remarks with Azernews:

“On the sacred soil of Lachin, once a land scarred by conflict and mines, now rising as a beacon of resilience, a new chapter in the history of regional unity was written on May 28, 2025. The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, came together for a trilateral summit and the inauguration of Lachin International Airport, a powerful message of hope, peace, and enduring brotherhood. This symbolic convergence of three brotherly nations in Lachin was not merely a ceremonial gathering. It was a loud, proud declaration to the world: our unity is built not on transactions, but on trust; not on convenience, but on shared destiny.

May 28 holds profound significance for both Azerbaijan and Pakistan. It marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, celebrating the birth of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918—the first secular democratic republic in the Muslim world. It also marks Youm-e-Takbir in Pakistan, the day in 1998 when the country demonstrated its nuclear capability to preserve its sovereignty and regional balance.

To witness the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan standing shoulder to shoulder in Lachin on this historic day was deeply emotional. It was more than symbolism—it was the manifestation of a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future built on brotherhood, sacrifice, and mutual respect.

Lachin, once marred by occupation, war, and deadly landmines, has transformed into a vibrant emblem of Azerbaijani resilience and renewal. The inauguration of Lachin International Airport is not only an infrastructure milestone, but it is also a gateway of peace, reconnecting this historic region with the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan rightly said during the summit:

“This land, which once echoed with the sounds of war, now welcomes the sound of hope, progress, and solidarity.”

The opening of the airport reflects President Ilham Aliyev’s visionary leadership, who has guided Azerbaijan with strength, wisdom, and compassion. His father, the late Heydar Aliyev, laid the foundation of modern Azerbaijan, and today, his legacy is alive through the rebuilding of territories that once lay in ruins.

As someone who has had the privilege to visit Azerbaijan multiple times, I recall vividly the emotional sight of Pakistani and Azerbaijani flags flying side by side in Baku during the 44-day Patriotic War. It was a visual testimony to the love between our people. And now, Lachin adds a new chapter to this saga of solidarity.

The Pakistan–Türkiye–Azerbaijan trilateral summit in Lachin was historic in every sense. It brought together three nations connected by deep cultural ties, shared history, and unwavering support in times of need. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the summit as a “unity of brothers with a shared vision.” He acknowledged Pakistan and Türkiye’s steadfast support during the Karabakh conflict and underscored the importance of continuing this fraternity on all regional and global platforms.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, one of the world’s most vocal champions of Muslim solidarity, emphasized the need to strengthen trilateral cooperation in defense, trade, technology, and humanitarian diplomacy. His statement resonated with clarity:

“Our unity is our strength. Together, we are a force for peace and dignity.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, representing Pakistan, lauded the visionary leadership of both President Aliyev and President Erdoğan. He stressed that the Pakistan–Azerbaijan–Türkiye triangle is not built on short-term interests but on the long-standing values of trust, dignity, and shared destiny.

He proposed establishing trilateral institutional mechanisms to enhance economic, energy, and youth cooperation—a timely and strategic vision that can uplift millions in our region.

Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan. During the 44-day Patriotic War, Pakistan extended full moral and diplomatic support, rejecting any normalization with the occupying regime. In return, Azerbaijan has consistently backed Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, including at the United Nations and OIC platforms. This mutual respect and support is not just political—it’s personal. The affection between our people is profound, visible through growing cultural exchanges, student programs, and now, increasing trade and defense cooperation.

Likewise, Türkiye has been Pakistan’s closest strategic partner, a friend in every storm. From earthquake relief to defense collaboration, from fighting Islamophobia to standing for Palestine, the two nations have always supported each other unconditionally.

Today, the trilateral bond among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan is not just an alliance—it’s a model. A model of Muslim unity based on principles, vision, and action. As a youth advocate and President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA), I see enormous potential in youth-to-youth diplomacy. Young minds from our nations can connect through joint academic exchanges, innovation hubs, climate action, and cultural projects. That is how we will secure this partnership for generations to come.

At BRISD, we are already working to promote people-to-people connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative, and our focus includes linking youth movements, sustainable businesses, and cultural diplomacy between these three nations.

In a world marred by conflict, disinformation, and mistrust, the Lachin Summit sent a clear message: Muslim nations can unite—not just in words, but in action. The leaders of Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan have shown that it is possible to come together to promote peace, prosperity, and sovereignty.

From the high mountains of Lachin to the plains of Punjab, from the Bosphorus to the Caspian, our friendship flows like a river—unshakable, unstoppable, and eternal.

As we celebrated Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbir on May 28, we witnessed more than history—we witnessed destiny in motion. This is not just diplomacy. This is not just infrastructure. This is brotherhood—forged in sacrifice, fueled by vision, and destined for greatness.”