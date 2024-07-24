Kazakhstan's Kuryk-Jetibay road upgrade enhances access to seaport and TITR

24 July 2024 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Significant repairs are nearing completion on the 64-kilometer road connecting the villages of Kuryk and Jetibay in the Mangistay region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The Kuryk-Jetibay road is critical as it provides access to the Kuryk seaport, an integral part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Upon completion, all transit traffic will be directed through the Kuryk port. Previously, drivers had to stop in Aktau, but now they can travel directly to the seaport via Jetibay village.

"The road, serving for over half a century, required extensive reconstruction. We are nearing completion of these major renovation works, utilizing locally sourced construction materials. Once operational, travel time to the main TITR corridor passing through our country will be reduced by an additional two hours," stated Marat Karabayev, Minister of Transport.

The overhaul aims to enhance road capacity and ensure safer traffic flow.

