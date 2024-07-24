Seoul says that Pyongyang is in last stage of creating TNW

24 July 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK is in the final stages of developing tactical nuclear weapons, although there is no confirmation of their deployment yet, Azernews reports.

"The actual deployment has not been confirmed, however, apparently, they are in the final stages of developing tactical nuclear weapons," he said, noting that such weapons from Pyongyang are a common threat to South Korea and Japan.

"The range of tactical nuclear weapons affects the territories where American military bases are located in Japan. North Korea may try to use nuclear weapons in an emergency situation," he added.

The DPRK has recently been actively developing new weapons, including MLRS. In 2023, the Korean People's Army was armed with 600 mm MLRS complexes, which, according to Pyongyang, can be used to launch tactical nuclear weapons.

On May 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed tests of a 240 mm MLRS. In 2023, Pyongyang conducted exercises on tactical nuclear weapons strikes with simulated destruction of command posts and airfields on the territory of the Republic of Korea.

