Turkish machinery exports reached $13.5 billion in 6 months

24 July 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish machinery exports in January-June 2024 amounted to $13.5 billion. This was announced by the Association of Exporters of Machinery and Equipment (MAIB), Azernews reports.

Due to stagnation in the European manufacturing industry and declining demand from investors, Turkish exports to key countries such as Germany, Italy, Great Britain, France and Spain decreased by 6.6-17.9 percent.

Despite a decrease in supplies to the European Union by 4 percent and to other European countries by 17 percent due to anti-Russian sanctions, this was offset by a 24 percent increase in exports to North America, an 11 percent increase in Latin America and a 14 percent increase in Asia.

