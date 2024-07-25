Minister Selaković: Azerbaijan, Serbia can cooperate in numerous fields

25 July 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

"The main goal of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia is the demonstration of our mutual ideas and values. Our countries are not only strategic partners."

Azernews reports that these views were expressed by the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Serbia and the Serbian co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission, Nikola Selaković, in a briefing.

N. Selakovich noted that the presidents of the two countries have a great role in deepening mutual relations.

"The organisation of direct flights is also an important issue, the development of business opportunities is important. I believe that we can cooperate in many areas."

---

