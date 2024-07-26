More than 33K foreigners applied to live in Azerbaijan in past six months

26 July 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

During the first six months of this year, 33,536 foreign nationals and stateless persons have applied to temporarily or permanently reside in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Migration Service (SMS).

It was stated that there have been 164,503 applications for registration of these individuals at their locations in Azerbaijan. Of these, 7,452 are related to determining the citizenship of Azerbaijan.

Recall that a foreign national or stateless person who has resided continuously and legally in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the past five years, has a legal source of income, undertakes to comply with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and provides a document confirming knowledge of the state language of Azerbaijan, may be granted citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Citizenship dated September 30, 1998. This applies regardless of their origin, race, ethnic affiliation, gender, education, religious beliefs, political, or other convictions.

The duration of permanent residence for a foreign national or stateless person in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is calculated from the date they are legally authorised to reside permanently, in accordance with established legislative procedures.

