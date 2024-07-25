Azerbaijan invites Serbia to actively participate in COP29

25 July 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

During the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia held in Baku, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov announced that Azerbaijan had invited Serbia to actively participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku this November.

"Taking this opportunity, we invite Serbia to actively participate in the conference's proceedings," he emphasized.

Mammadov also highlighted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation following the Patriotic War has opened up significant opportunities: "This development creates new prospects for regional cooperation. The Azerbaijani government is committed to revitalizing these areas, transforming them into zones of peace and cooperation with a strong focus on environmental protection. We invite Serbian businessmen to engage in these initiatives."

The deputy minister further underscored that the economic potential and shared interests would foster favorable conditions for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

