President Ilham Aliyev grants Presidential scholarship to group of cultural and scientific figures

According to the Order, seven individuals will receive the scholarship in recognition of their contributions to the development of culture and science.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order granting the Presidential scholarship to a group of cultural and scientific figures.

