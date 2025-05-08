TEKNOFEST opens doors to applicants in thriving technology competitions

8 May 2025 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

The world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, has opened its doors to visitors in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The festival, organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, under the auspices of the TRNC Presidency, is being held at the old Ercan Airport in the capital, Lefkoşa. The event, covering an area of 100,000 square meters, will continue to host technology enthusiasts until May 4.

The opening of the festival began with breathtaking flight displays by TUSAŞ-made T-129 ATAK and T-70 helicopters. Then, the parachute team jumped from the CN-235 aircraft, creating unforgettable moments by unfurling the Turkish and TRNC flags in the sky. Throughout the festival, local and national aircraft such as the Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB2, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, AKSUNGUR, Gendarmerie Steel Wings, ATAK helicopter, Turkish Stars, and SOLOTÜRK will also perform demonstration flights.

Technology competitions are being held in the TRNC across 13 different categories under six main headings this year. A total of 268 finalist teams were selected from over 47,000 applications received from 22 countries, including Turkiye. Financial support of 3 million TL and prize money of 2.5 million TL are being offered to young people to implement their projects. In addition to technology-themed events, many activities such as planetarium film screenings, XR experience areas, science shows, workshops for children, and digital exhibitions showcasing the Cyprus Peace Operation will be offered to visitors.

In his opening speech, the President of the Presidency of Defence Industries, Haluk Görgün, stated that TEKNOFEST breaks down the walls that limit the minds of young people, saying, "TEKNOFEST youth is the new hope of the nation, the ummah, and humanity." Görgün continued, "With this festival, we are not expanding the obstacles but the dreams. Our young people have always existed; they were just waiting to be discovered."

Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Baykar Technology Board, said in his speech, "These young people are not just competing; they are laying the foundations of a new world. TEKNOFEST is a movement that gives direction to a world that has lost its course. TEKNOFEST is the seed of a just world." Bayraktar emphasised that Cyprus is not just an island but a legacy of history and the "border point of the Blue Homeland." He also said, "While our national UAVs fly in the skies of Cyprus, young people are sending their greetings to the skies with their projects."

TRNC President Ersin Tatar also remarked, "With the power of the Republic of Türkiye and the successes of the national defence industry, we can once again shout out our national sovereignty here."