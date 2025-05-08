State Symphony Orchestra mesmerizes audience [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

An evening combining modernity and classics, oriental expression and western lyricism took place on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

The concert of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was conducted by the famous Israeli conductor and composer Benjamin Yusupov.

The world premiere of the Second Concerto for Viola and Orchestra entitled "Transcendent Love", written by Yusupov himself, gave the program special value.

Transcendent love is one of the highest manifestations of love, which is not associated with feelings and emotions. It does not depend on external factors and circumstances, but comes from the depths of the soul and is the result of the spiritual development of the individual. Transcendent love goes beyond the physical world and connects a person with higher powers and spiritual values.

The soloist was violist Sarah McElravy (Canada-Austria), known for her deep sound and sensual manner of performance. Her performance was a real highlight of the evening: in a new score, saturated with subtle psychological shades, she revealed the entire palette of the viola timbre - from tragedy to bright spirituality.

The concert opened with the Suite from the works of the Israeli composer Sasha Argov - light, graceful, with elements of jazz and folklore, which created a special mood and immersed the audience in an atmosphere of musical anticipation.

The program ended with Symphony No. 5 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (op. 64) - a grandiose canvas filled with internal struggle and aspiration for light. Under the sensitive direction of Benjamin Yusupov, the orchestra revealed the depth of this work with a special dramaturgy, where each section sounded like a chapter of a powerful novel about fate and overcoming.

The audience warmly received the performance, especially noting the rare combination - the world premiere of a modern work and a masterpiece of the Romantic era. This evening became an example of high symphonic art, capable of connecting cultures, eras and musical worlds.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov