Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports jump 18% to $1.1 Billion in 1st four months
In the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas exports reached a value of $1.1 billion, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
