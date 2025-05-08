Spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

On May 8, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, visited Icherisheher (Inner City), one of the world’s most renowned cultural heritage monuments.

She began her visit by touring the Maiden Tower, a historical architectural landmark dating back to the 7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. Standing at 28 meters in height and 16-16.5 meters in diameter, the tower comprises a cylindrical structure and a large supporting base.

The Sirataghli Religious-Architectural Complex, located to the north of the Maiden Tower, particularly piqued the Vietnamese leader wife’s interest.

Ngo Phuong Ly was briefed on the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. She also learned about the ongoing landscaping and restoration efforts within the site.

Subsequently, she was informed about the "Dastan" brand established by the Icherisheher Traditional Art Center. The brand aims to preserve and promote Azerbaijani national heritage.

She was presented with keepsakes there.

During the tour, Ngo Phuong Ly also learned about the Underground Bath-House related to early 17th century.

The spouse of the Vietnamese leader then tasted national Azerbaijani bread.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex, a globally significant example of Eastern medieval architecture, built in early 15th century.

The visit left a good impression on Ngo Phuong Ly.